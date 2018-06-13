Malay Mail

Social climber: Daredevil racoon becomes Internet sensation for scaling US skyscraper

Published 1 hour ago on 13 June 2018

By Melanie Chalil

The raccoon, now a viral star, outside of the UBS Tower building in Minnesota. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Paige Donnelly
PETALING JAYA, June 13 — Perhaps it was Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy that made racoons endearing. Or if you’re a Disney fan, then Pocahontas’ cheeky pet raccoon Meeko would have done the trick.

When a racoon in the US city of St Paul, Minnesota started scaling up a UBS Tower building — it was perched on the ledge of the 23rd floor at one point — it instantly became an Internet sensation as a source of amusement and anxiety for workers and social media users alike.

 

According to the Star Tribune, animal control officials are trying to lure the woodland creature with food in hopes of bringing the racoon to safety.

It has since been dubbed the #MPRraccoon — a nod to local radio station Minnesota Public Radio News which broke the news — and was first spotted on a ledge Tuesday morning, just a few stories high before it attempted the gravity-defying ascent, TVNZ reported.

According to the Washington Post, the racoon went 10 stories up by mid-afternoon.

Due to the building’s sealed windows, rescue efforts have been futile – animal-control authorities are hoping it will reach the roof where it will be trapped.

Arguably the Internet’s most famous racoon, this is what happens when a racoon trades its usual dumpster hangout to be Spiderman.

 

 

 

There’s even updates from inside the building, for a change of perspective.

 

And because #MPRraccoon has not left the building, live updates are proving to be popular to track the progress (or lack thereof) of the four-legged furball.

 

