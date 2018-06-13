Apple gets in the mood for Raya and the World Cup

The fleeting nature of sunsets makes having a camera in your pocket handy for Ahmad. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — It’s going to be a busy weekend for Malaysians with both Hari Raya and the World Cup happening. Apple’s also been busy — seeking out iPhone photographers (also called iPhoneographers) for beautiful sunset Ramadan shots as well as tweaking Siri to be your best World Cup friend.

Ramadan scenes from around the world

Internal medicine physician Ahmad Al Rais from the UAE has a fondness for sunset photography. Which is why he finds his phone very convenient. “No matter where you go, your iPhone camera will always fit in your pocket, so when you find the perfect shot, you will be prepared.”

Malaysian husband and wife duo Ahady Rezan and Shaz Sharif are fans of a minimalistic, colourful style of photography. Their advice when it comes to sunset photography: Come early. That way you can take multiple shots capturing the subtle change of colours as the sunset progresses.

Ahady and Shaz have similar, but distinctive aesthetics when it comes to their photography. — Picture courtesy of Apple

Follow Ahmad at @aalrais as well as Ahady at @huxsterized and Shaz at @moksva on Instagram. Other Malaysian Instagram iPhone photogs you can check out are Anwar Yusli (@nuar_yusli) and Khairul Amin (@k_amin)

Siri’s all pumped for the World Cup

For Malaysian World Cup fans, Siri has been tweaked to be able to feed you the latest schedules, team rosters, stats and scores.

A quick test: Asking Siri what the World Cup schedules were for this week had Siri say there were 10 matches from tomorrow to Sunday, then listing said matches in order.

While waiting, the App Store will also have various football-themed apps and games, with Apple Podcasts and iBooks also hosting special “The Beautiful Game” editorial collections.

If you want to share your love for your favourite team, the Clips app now includes football-themed graphics and Apple Music also has World Cup playlists tailored by country.

The various football-themed content will be available from June 14 onwards.