Nurul Izzah on what it is like to have her father home

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Ever since Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s release, the Pakatan Harapan de facto leader’s schedule has been packed, to say the least.

When he was not accompanying deputy prime minister and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on official events, Anwar was either meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or state rulers. To top that, he’s also got several speaking engagements lined up in the next few months.

For Nurul Izzah Anwar, her father’s release has been somewhat of a “bittersweet homecoming.”

“It’s been so busy and hectic, we do miss the quiet times we had as a family.

“We are thankful that we have managed to spend some precious moments with him, even before he was released, in between court appearances and visits (in prison),” she told Malay Mail.

So, how does Anwar’s family manage to spend any time with him?

“My father always prioritises having sahur and iftar together, as a family,” Nurul Izzah said, referring to the meals during the Ramadan month.

“For sahur, my son will get up now and say ‘where is Papatuk?’ and he will go and look for him,” the Permatang Pauh MP said.

Anwar was released from his five-year prison sentence for sodomy last month after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong granted him a royal pardon.