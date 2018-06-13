Bursa cuts some losses at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia rallies to pare losses at mid-afternoon. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bursa Malaysia pared down losses at mid-afternoon today, weighed down by selected heavyweights.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,762.06, down 2.10 points, after opening 2.6 points weaker at 1,761.56 against yesterday's close of 1,764.16.

Losers outpaced gainers 455 to 358 while 337 counters were unchanged, with 760 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.36 billion shares worth RM1.0 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare added one sen each to RM9.61 and RM6.11, TNB gained four sen to RM14.40, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.33, Public Bank shelved 28 sen to RM24.02, CIMB fell three sen to RM6.10 and Maxis declined two sen to RM5.72.

Among actives, MYEG, Fintech Global and GSB Group all rose one sen to 95.5 sen, 9.5 sen and 22.5 sen respectively, Sapura Energy fell 1.5 sen to 65 sen and Pegasus Heights inched down half-a-sen to 2.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 4.19 points to 12,382.88, the FBMT100 Index went up 2.6 points to 12,176.22 while the FBM Emas Syariah Index strengthened 46.28 points to 12,470.2.

The FBM 70 expanded 61.62 points to 14,874.76 and the FBM Ace was 14.18 points easier at 5,252.55.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index discounted 4.13 points to 3,184.08, the Finance Index slid 80.27 points to 17,549.29 and the Plantation Index rose 22.21 points to 7,728.54. — Bernama