Pahang coach Dollah happy with team’s performance against JDT

Pahang’s Issey Farran Morgan Nakajima (left) in action with JDT’s Muhammad Safawi Rasid during the match in Kuantan July 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 13 — Pahang coach Dollah Salleh was satisfied with the performance of his squad despite playing without six regular players in their Super League encounter with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in Darul Makmur Stadium, here, last night.

“Despite fielding six young players, we were still able to pressure JDT especially in the second half.

“The boys gave their best and we almost forced a draw but luck was not on our side,” he said.

Meanwhile JDT chief coach Raul Marcos Longhi Aizpun said JDT deserved the win after dominating the game against the Elephants.

“We worked hard right to the dying minutes for the winning goal and were rewarded with a penalty in the end for our 2-1 victory,” he said after the match. — Bernama