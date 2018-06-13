Eight BN reps sworn in as Perlis executive councillors

Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail (centre) and Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail with the state assemblymen who were sworn in at Istana Arau today. — Bernama pic

ARAU, June 13 — Eight Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblymen took their oath of office as Perlis state executive councillors today in what is seen as an end to the political crisis that had erupted over the choice of mentri besar.

Only one assemblyman, Datuk Ismail Kassim of Tambun Tulang, did not attend the swearing-in before the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, at Istana Arau, and so did not take the oath of service.

The Raja of Perlis presented the instruments of appointment to the councillors. The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, also attended the ceremony.

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man; State Assembly Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari; State Secretary Datuk Dr Syed Omar Shahabuddin Syed Ikhsan and the three Pakatan Harapan and one PAS assemblymen.

Chuping assemblyman Asmaiza Ahmad was the first to take the oath, followed by Nurulhisham Yaakob (Simpang Empat); Azizan Sulaiman (Santan); Hamizan Hassan (Kayang); Ruzaini Rais (Beseri); Rozieana Ahmad (Pauh); Siti Berenee Yahaya (Mata Ayer) and Teh Chai Aan of MCA (Titi Tinggi).

The crisis erupted after nine of the 10 BN assemblymen did not attend the swearing-in of Azlan as the mentri besar on May 24.

They had opposed the appointment of Azlan as the mentri besar and had wanted Ismail, younger brother of Perlis Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, to be made the mentri besar.

However, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said he did not want to appoint a mentri besar who would become a “puppet” controlled by “external forces”.

Later today, at a press conference, Azlan announced the portfolios of the state executive councillors.

Azlan himself holds the portfolios of Administration and Finance; Investment and International Trade: Economic Planning and Industrial Development; Land Affairs; and Security and Public Order.

Azmaiza: Rural Development and Poverty Eradication; Development of New Growth Centres; Tourism; Culture, Arts and Heritage.

Nurulhisham: Agriculture and Agro-based Industry; Plantation Industries and Commodities; Coordination of Integrated Enforcement and Public Complaints.

Azizan: Housing and Local Government; Hawkers and Petty Traders; Domestic Trade; Cooperatives and Consumerism; Development of Entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Industries.

Hamizan: Public Amenities and Infrastructure; Transport; Youth and Sports; Non-Governmental Organisations.

Ruzaini: Islamic Religious Affairs; Welfare and Disaster Aid; Border Relations and Cooperation.

Rozieana: Education; Human Resource Development; Science, Technology and Innovation; Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Siti Berenee: Women, Family and Community Development; Community Solidarity; Special Functions.

Teh: Natural Resources and Environment; Biotechnology and Green Technology; Health. — Bernama