433 luxe watches worth RM80m? We haven’t finished counting, says top cop

Investigators lift sealed boxes believed to contain luxury designer bags onto a Black Maria outside Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigations Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh has denied a news report claiming police seized 433 luxury watches worth RM80 million in raids on properties linked to Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Where China Press got the information from I do not know. I never confirmed anywhere if the amount is true or not,” Amar told Malay Mail when contacted this afternoon.

“When we have finished counting, we will announce and have a press conference.

“Until now, I have not released any official statement regarding the value of the seizures,” he added.

The Chinese vernacular newspaper had earlier reported the police raids at several condominium units in the upscale Pavilion Residences in the city had yielded 37 bags with 433 luxury watches worth RM80 million.

China Press further reported that the timepieces included one RM3.5 million Rolex and a RM1.2 million Cecil Purnell that had been valued by experts.

Amar has been leading the police investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad corruption scandal that has been linked to former prime minister Najib.

The senior policeman said on May 25 that RM114 million in cash of various currencies had been seized in 35 bags from units within the Pavilion Residences.

An additional 72 bags and 284 boxes containing luxury handbags were seized from six properties linked to Najib.