6 attractions to discover around Rawang

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — When it comes to purchasing property, we often overlook what the place is able to offer us besides just a roof over our heads.

There are many aspects we should look at such as good food, shopping mall, a park, a school, with one main criteria, distance — and this is where Rawang holds an advantage over its neighbouring towns.

Here, we explore some of the best activities available around Rawang besides the obvious.

1. Golf @ Tasik Puteri Golf & Country Club

The 27-hole public golf course offers a wide range of facilities which will satisfy your family.

Operating hours: 8am-6pm

The 27-hole golf course boasts challenging signature holes and a spectacular fairway which could entertain a golfer for a whole day.

Even if you’re done with golf by the afternoon or need to grab a quick bite before your game, the club offers great food and also facilities to ensure you go back home as fresh as you arrived.

Have your kids along? Don’t worry there’s a pool too.

Prices vary and you can visit http://www.tasikputerigolf.com/golf-rates/ for more details.

2. Rawang’s Fish Head Curry

The fish head curry at the club house is a must-try.

One thing is for certain, Rawang is home to some very good food and one of the must-try dishes is Tasik Puteri Golf Club’s fish head curry.

The traditional dish is very rich and spicy and if you’re not a fan of that, their fried noodles and chicken rice is equally good too.

You heard it here first.

Bored of the usual food hunting spots such as Ipoh, Penang or Klang? Make Rawang your next destination then.

3. Biking @ Moto Maniac Dirt Bike Adventures & Tours

Operating hours: 8am-6pm (varies depending on bookings)

Get a little bit dirty at Moto Maniac and discover why Rawang is one of Selangor’s secret gems.

The trail takes you past tiny Orang Asli villages and you are sure to be impressed by the magnificent flora and fauna in one of the world’s oldest rainforests.

There is a package for everyone — from age 7 to 70 — and for beginners to experts on a dirt bike.

A place for you to spend time with your friends or family.

For rates and more information please visit https://motomaniac.com.my

4. Various activities @ Commonwealth Forest Park and Resort

Fun for all at the Commonwealth Forest Park.

Located at Bukit Lagong Forest Reserve the park is home to a host of family activities across its 260 hectares of land.

Among the activities are mountain biking (bring your own bikes), hiking, paintball and some fun with the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) or quad-bikes.

There’s a waterfall too if you and your family are thinking of having a quick picnic.

5. Selangor Fruits Valley

Operating hours: 9am-4pm (closed on Tuesdays)

Whether it’s for buying fruits, vegetables, or learning about the agricultural activities, the 646 hectare tropical fruit farm is guaranteed fun.

Among the fruits they have are starfruit, guava, rambutan, pulasan, durian, mango and papaya.

A perfect place for fruit lovers.

Don’t worry, there are activities for the kids too.

There’s a deer and rabbit park and even a tram ride to keep them busy throughout the day.

6. Tasik Biru Kundang

Another place for a family getaway is this picturesque blue lake which was initially a mining pond.

Fishing, picnicking, canoeing and jet-skiing are some of the activities on offer here.

Our best advice is to avoid going there during the weekends, as it could get a little bit too packed.

Prices for all activities vary, but if you’re on a tight budget, a picnic and a fishing trip is absolutely free.

So, there you go. Many urban Malaysians think of Rawang as a location desolate of activities when in reality it’s quite the opposite.

In fact, about 20 minutes from these spots is the up and coming self-sustained township of Bandar Tasik Puteri (BTP), the largest of its kind in Northern Klang Valley.

Homes in BTP are accessible, modern in design, and most importantly affordable to working-class Malaysians.

Landed homes start from a price tag of from RM510,000, while their apartments start from RM285,000 — prices that are nearly impossible to find today in urban Malaysia.

What’s more, prices have now dropped with the repeal of the goods and services tax (GST).

A peaceful living experience awaits your family and what’s better is the BTP-LATAR Interchange connects you to the city in no time.

For more info on BTP, check out their projects at btp.com.my/our-projects.

* This article is brought to you by BTP by Low Yat Group.