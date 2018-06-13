We’re in federal Cabinet? No letters yet, says Sarawak Pakatan top leaders

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman Chong Chieng Jen (centre) speaks at a press conference in Kuching June 13, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 13 — The Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s top two leaders Chong Chieng Jen and Baru Bian dismissed today speculations that they are the next members in the new Mahathir Cabinet.

Chong who is the state PH chairman and his deputy Baru both said they have not received any letters of appointment from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informing them of being made the ministers in the federal government, contrary to an earlier news report.

“There is no letter,” Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman, said when asked at a press conference here if he has received any letter from PMO.

He believes that announcements on the federal Cabinet posts can still be made without any letter from the PMO.

He emphasised that it is the prerogative of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to select the members of his Cabinet.

Baru told Malay Mail that he hopes he will be made minister, adding that he has received many calls from friends and supporters inquiring if he was to be made the Works Minister.

He said talks that he has been informed of the appointment were just speculations.

“I hope it is true because Works Ministry is very much relevant to Sarawak’s development,” he said when contacted, adding that the Borneo state is lagging behind the rest of the country in term of infrastructure development.

Earlier today, news portal The Malaysian Insight reported that the full Cabinet line-up has been completed.

Citing unnamed sources, it named Chong as Sarawak Affairs Minister and Baru, who is Selangau MP, as Works Minister.

Dr Mahathir had promised to reveal the rest of his Cabinet next week, but other recent news reports indicate that the announcement may be delayed due to the Hari Raya Puasa holidays.