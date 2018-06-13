England’s Rashford suffers injury scare ahead of World Cup opener

England’s Marcus Rashford arrives in Saint Petersburg June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 13 — England forward Marcus Rashford has suffered a “slight knock” in the final training session before heading to the World Cup in Russia, manager Gareth Southgate said.

The 20-year old, who scored 13 goals for Manchester United in all competitions last season, will be hopeful of a starting spot in Southgate’s team after impressing in the warm-up games, including a long-range goal against Costa Rica.

“Marcus took a slight knock but nothing too serious so we will have a look at that ahead of tomorrow’s session which is open for everyone to see,” Southgate told British media.

“We have another week of preparation and a lot of competition for places, as you know.”

Southgate has not yet decided on the starting lineup ahead of Monday’s World Cup opener against Tunisia, saying there are “one or two very close calls” which will be decided once training resumes in Repino.

England will also face Panama and Belgium in Group G. — Reuters