Former PM Najib expresses sympathy for teacher who loses job under PH government

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak expressed his sympathy for a religious teacher who was recently laid off from work. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak expressed his sympathy for a religious teacher, Ahmad Yusuf, who was recently laid off from work on June 1.

“Hopefully Ahmad Yusuf and his family are afforded sustenance by Allah SWT, God willing,” his latest Twitter posting read, as a reaction to a blogpost on thethirdforce.net.

The blogpost was relating the experience of the teacher who described his experience from supposedly being indoctrinated with PH’s election pledges and manifestos mainly over the rising cost of living.

The post continues with the teacher expressing how he had an ounce of doubt when he voted for Pakatan Harapan (PH) on May 9, with the fear and uncertainty becoming greater after they made government.

He said his distrust of the new government grew after news broke of 17,000 political employees being laid off by the government, and when Ahmad Yusuf himself was then released from his job.

The retrenchment led him into a spiral of further regret and uncertainty with Hari Raya Aidilfitri close approaching, where he pondered in retrospect that life was not all that bad under the Barisan Nasional government.

The former teacher then apologised to former prime minister Najib for “betraying” him and voting for PH, detailing how hard life would be now without a proper job.

The tweet from Najib has since garnered just over 300 likes and over 110 comments after just an hour.

However, the authenticity of the post could not be verified as the website is known to be part of BN's election machinery.