NFCorp to continue with committal proceedings against Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd (NFCorp) will continue with committal proceedings (contempt of court) against PKR vice president Mohd Rafizi Ramli after he refused to remove an article about NFC from his blog and Facebook.

Its lawyer Noor Farhah Mustaffa and executive chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Salleh Ismail told reporters this, when met after case management in chambers today before High Court judge Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad.

Mohd Rafizi was represented by counsel Ng Siau San.

According to Noor Farhah, both parties failed to reach an agreement after Ng informed her that Mohd Rafizi rejected a number of conditions set by Mohamad Salleh, including removing the article implicating NFC from his blog and Facebook.

“If Mohd Rafizi had agreed to the conditions, my client would have withdrawn the committal proceedings against him,” she said.

She said the court fixed Aug 24 to hear the committal application.

On May 23, 2017, Mohamad Salleh and NFCorp were granted leave to commence committal proceedings against Mohd Rafizi after the former Pandan member of parliament posted an article about NFC again despite a court order forbidding him to do so.

Mohd Rafizi has applied to set aside Mohamad Salleh and NFCorp’s committal application related to the sale of property at KL Eco City, Bangsar.

On Oct 31, 2016, the high court here ruled in favour of the applicants in their defamation suit and ordered Mohd Rafizi to pay damages totalling RM200,000.

Mohamad Salleh and NFCorp had also named Malaysiakini in their suit but they lost and were ordered to pay RM50,000 to the news portal. — Bernama