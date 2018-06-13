Amazon drops trailer for John Krasinski’s ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ that stars John Krasinski.

LOS ANGELES, June 13 — Amazon has released an official trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski. The upcoming spy series premieres August 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming original series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which premieres this summer. These first explosive scenes show Krasinski as Jack Ryan, the hero of this spy thriller based on the fictional character created by the novelist, Tom Clancy. CIA analyst Ryan finds himself in the middle of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism when he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication. Suddenly thrust into a dangerous field assignment, Ryan has little choice but to rise to the challenge.

Based on an original screenplay, the series is co-produced by Paramount Television and Skydance Television and comprises eight hour-long episodes. On the cast, Krasinski (A Quiet Place) is joined by Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) in the roles of James Greer and Cathy Muller. The show’s lead actor is also exec producing, alongside Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes and series creators Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.

In a bid to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video is bolstering its catalogue of TV series to provide more choice to subscribers. The platform is also developing a series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.

Watch the trailer below: — AFP-Relaxnews