KL shares stay in the red at mid-day

A view of the Bursa Malaysia board in RHB Investment Bank. Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bursa Malaysia extended its losses to mid-day today in line with most regional markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision later tonight.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 4.45 points or 0.25 per cent to 1,759.71, after opening 2.6 points weaker at 1,761.56 against yesterday's close of 1,764.16.

The barometer index moved between 1,755.38 and 1,762.09 throughout the morning session.

A dealer said the market was in a cautious mode as the Fed is expected to hold another round of interest rate hike after a move in March.

On the broader market, there were 427 losers against 322 gainers, with 328 counters unchanged, 833 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Trading volume was 1.14 billion shares valued at RM786.86 million.

The FBM Emas Index declined 8.41 points to 12,370.28, the FBMT100 Index trimmed 10.69 points to 12,162.93 but the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 25.97 points to 12,449.89.

The FBM70 improved 55.26 points to 14,868.4 and the FBM Ace slipped 7.67 points to 5,259.06.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index decreased 90.24 points to 17,539.32, the Industrial Index inched down 0.79 of-a-point to 3,187.42 and the Plantation Index eased 9.64 points to 7,696.69.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank lost 28 sen to RM24.02, MISC dipped 14 sen to RM5.96, CIMB and IOI Corp both fell five sen to RM6.08 and RM4.60, respectively, while TNB was four sen easier to RM14.36.

Maybank added one sen to RM9.61 and Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM8.35.

Of the actives, MYEG rose two sen to 96.5 sen, Fintec Global went up one sen to 9.5 sen, GSB increased 1.5 sen to 23 sen, and Sapura Energy decreased 1.5 sen to 65 sen. — Bernama