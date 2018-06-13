Teresa Kok says FT Minister appointment fake news

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has denied she is to be made Federal Territories Minister. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, June 13 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has denied she is to be made Federal Territories Minister, as reported by a news portal when revealing the full Cabinet list today.

The Malaysian Insight report quoted a highly-placed source as saying the DAP veteran will lead the Federal Territories Ministry, replacing Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

“Another fake cabinet list published. Sigh!” she said through her official Facebook page.

She added she knew nothing about such appointments and dismissed the need for a Federal Territories ministry altogether.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) should run the city according to the KL City Plan with all Members of Parliament in KL having a say in the projects in their respective constituencies.

“The mayor should be held accountable in the direction and operation of DBKL, and one city should not have two heads,” she said.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Kok said the existence of a FT portfolio contradicted the new administration’s wish to implement local council elections.

Last month, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin announced that local elections for city mayors and local council presidents will be held as soon as the country’s economy stabilises within three years.

“If we want to push for local council elections, we should not have an FT ministry as it will create conflicting interest and be redundant.

“If given the choice, I wish to be in the ministry that can bring in investments and businesses for the nation I think I can contribute more in that role,” she said.