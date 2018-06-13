Anwar meets Al Gore in London

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was finally able to catch up in person with friend and former US vice-president Al Gore in London. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — After years of separation, PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was finally able to catch up in person with friend and former US vice-president Al Gore in London.

In a Twitter post today, the man who is once again prime-minister-in-waiting expressed happiness meeting his long-standing supporter Gore who hailed Malaysia as a “beacon of hope for the world”.

“I will not forget Al’s kind words. He told me that for what they have accomplished, the people of Malaysia are a ‘beacon of hope’ for the world at a time when it is most needed,” Anwar tweeted, and included a picture of the two standing close to each other.

The 14th general election saw the end of the Barisan Nasional coalition’s over 60 years in government and the non-violent transition of power to the Pakatan Harapan alliance.

Anwar’s office issued a statement yesterday saying he is on a four-day trip to London at Gore’s invitation and had met with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and a host of other government and parliamentary officials to discuss the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund embezzlement scandal among other things.

Today, Anwar said he attended the Generation Investments Advisory Board meeting founded by Gore in 2004.

Anwar also said that he met with the “eminent members of the advisory board”.

“Many told me they are inspired by our story and want to come to Malaysia to support the reform effort. Their help is very much welcome. Also enjoyed a special private showing of Rodin exhibit at the British Museum,” said Anwar in a subsequent tweet.

Gore, who served as vice-president of the United States from January 1993 to January 2001 had on various occasions slammed the then-Barisan Nasional government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the court’s treatment of Anwar and claimed the charges of sodomy against Anwar was a ploy to end his political career.

He had also been supportive of Anwar’s “Reformasi” movement and almost caused a diplomatic row in 1998 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum when he openly expressed his support of Anwar and the movement.

Besides this, Gore called for Anwar’s release when he was imprisoned the same year over the charges.

Upon Pakatan Harapan’s surprise win on May 9, Gore congratulated Anwar and his wife Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on the victory.