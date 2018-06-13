Continued selling of selected heavweights pushes the Bursa lower at mid-morning. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today with continuous selling activities in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.31 points to 1,757.85, after opening 2.6 points weaker at 1,761.56 against yesterday's close of 1,764.16.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 284 to 190, while 237 counters remained unchanged, 1,199 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 702.21 million shares worth RM447.36 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.61, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.33, Public Bank dipped 30 sen to RM24, TNB and CIMB both declined six sen to RM14.34 and RM6.07, respectively, while Maxis went down two sen to RM5.72.

As for actives, MYEG inched up half-a-sen to 95 sen, GSB gained 1.5 sen 23 sen, Sapura Energy eased one sen to 65.5 sen and Pegasus Heights edged down half-a-sen to 2.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 24.89 points to 12,353.8, the FBMT100 Index reduced 25.44 points to 12,148.18 but the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 4.44 points to 12,428.36.

The FBM 70 advanced 30.80 points to 14,843.94 and the FBM Ace was 42.89 points weaker at 5,223.84.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index slid 90.34 points to 17,539.22, the Industrial Index eased 1.31 points to 3,186.9 and the Plantation Index decreased 18.71 points to 7,687.62. — Bernama