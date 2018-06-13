Invited to China, Dr M says will go when free

Dr Mahathir who leads the Pakatan Harapan federal government has been reviewing projects granted to companies from China. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that he wants to go to China and will visit the country when he is able to.

Dr Mahathir, the author of the “Look East” policy visited Japan in his first official trip abroad after returning to office as the seventh prime minister 15 years after retirement.

He explained that his Japan trip was part of his annual attendance at the Nikkei Conference.

“I have been invited to Beijing. I want to go to China.

“This visit to Japan was because initially, I wanted to attend the conference on the future of Asia, which I have done every year. But I will visit China as soon as I am free,” he said in a brief video clip to reporters.

After taking office, Dr Mahathir who leads the Pakatan Harapan federal government has been reviewing projects granted to companies from China.

He said that Malaysia will enhance ties with the economic superpower.

“China has long considered us as a friend, they find it easier to deal with Malaysia and we will increase the friendly relations with China, because they are a huge market that can provide us opportunities to export.

“And at the same time, there might be differences in perception that we should discuss with them,” he added.

Malaysia was the first South-east Asian country to form diplomatic ties with China, with this year being the 44th anniversary.