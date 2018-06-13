Traffic slow on major highways

Traffic is slow on major roads as at 9.40am. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Traffic is slow on major roads as at 9.40am, according to PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

The affected routes include Sungkai to Tapah and onwards to Gopeng in Perak, Rawang Selatan and Sungai Buaya.

“Traffic is also reported to be slow from Taiping Utara to Bukit Merah in Perak while congestion is expected to worsen with more people heading home for Aidilfitri,” a spokesman said when contacted.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said the traffic flow from Gombak Toll Plaza to the Rest and Service stopover at Genting Sempah, Bukit Tinggi to Lentang, and Bentong to Bentong Barat.

The public can obtain traffic updates through Plusline’s toll-free number at 1800-88-0000 and www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM at 1800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama