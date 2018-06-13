City & Guilds Group announces RM80,102 bursary funding for Malaysians

The City and Guilds bursary can be used for vocational and leadership courses provided by City and Guilds, and ILM across a variety of sectors.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — City & Guilds Group, a pioneer in global skills development, is currently accepting applications from Malaysians for its £15,000 (RM80,102) bursary programme.

The bursaries are available from a number of City & Guilds and ILM centres across Malaysia and aim to maximise accessibility to its vocational courses and training for all; ensuring that any individual in genuine financial need, who would otherwise struggle to complete a City & Guilds or ILM qualification, is given the opportunity to learn and develop their skills and fully contribute to the economic development of their country.

Chris Jones, Chief Executive of the City & Guilds Group, commented, “At the City & Guilds Group, we are committed to helping people, organisations and economies across the world develop their skills to support growth.

“This bursary programme is designed to support learners in their skills development journeys, and ultimately contribute to their financial empowerment.

“We know that access to vocational training has a significant and positive impact on economies around the world and is fundamental to closing skills gaps.

“We want to give individuals in Malaysia the opportunity to develop the skills they need to thrive in their careers and help these economies go from strength to strength.”

The bursaries can be used for vocational and leadership courses provided by City & Guilds and ILM across a variety of sectors, including travel, transport, hospitality, health and social care, construction and manufacturing.

Applicants must be

16 or over

Currently studying, or seeking to study, a City & Guilds or ILM qualification

A resident of the country of study

Able to demonstrate that they are in genuine financial need

Bursary applications close on June 18. Prospective applicants can apply here.