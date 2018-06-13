Raus, Zulkefli quit as country’s top two judges

Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif is pictured at the 2017 ‘Inns of Court Malaysia’ meeting (ICM) at the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya. December 12, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Tun Raus Sharif and Tun Zulkefli Ahmad Makinuddin tendered their resignations as Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal today.

Their resignations are effective July 31, the Chief Registrar’s Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, both Raus and Zulkefli had met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and informed him of their intention to resign and asked for the resignation to take effect at a “reasonable” date to allow for their duties to be completed first.

“In line with such considerations, the Chief Justice of Malaysia and the President of the Court of Appeal had sent their respective resignation letters to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 7, 2018 and the resignation takes effect on July 31, 2018,” the statement said.

