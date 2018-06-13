Macy Gray releases ‘Sugar Daddy’ from new album ‘Ruby’

LOS ANGELES, June 13 — Macy Gray has released a brand-new track along with a video in which she plays a lounge singer who finds a snappy song to please her audience.
Sugar Daddy will feature on Gray’s tenth studio album, Ruby, which has been confirmed for release on September 7. Along with Gray, the video stars Evan Ross and takes inspiration from his mother Diana Ross’s 1972 film portrayal of Billie Holiday.
Meghan Trainor co-wrote the track, which is a playful, tongue-in-cheek number that is firmly rooted in pop.
Ruby will follow up Gray’s 2016 album of jazz covers, Stripped, and will be supported by a European tour that kicks off in October.
European dates are as follows:
10/30: Astra - Berlin, Germany
11/01: Mojo Club — Hamburg, Germany
11/02: La Madeleine — Brussels, Belgium
11/03: Theatre der Künste @ JAZZ NO JAZZ — Zurich, Switzerland
11/05: PAARD — Den Haag, Netherlands
11/06: TivoliVredenburg — Utrecht, Holland
11/07: Salle Pleyel — Paris, France
11/09: Ronnie Scott’s — London, UK
11/10: Ronnie Scott’s — London, UK
Find tour details at macygrayofficial.com. — AFP-Relaxnews