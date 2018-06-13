Netflix announces three new unscripted series

The Netflix logo is shown above their booth at Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 13 — The streaming giant is expanding its unscripted offerings with a comedy show, a music performance series, and a baking competition.

Netflix has released preliminary details about its forthcoming programming:

Sugar Rush is an eight-episode baking competition in which the bakers must create treats that taste amazing and look amazing despite fast-paced constraints.

Westside is an eight-episode docu-series that follows a group of ambitious young musicians across various genres, coming together to create an original performance at a Los Angeles nightclub. Music videos featuring original songs will underscore the storylines.

The Fix is slated as a 10-episode comedy show with a unique problem-solving ambition. In each episode Jimmy Carr, along with Katherine Ryan and D.L. Hughley, host comics and experts to take on one major issue facing the world, which they attempt to solve.

These three new series join Chef’s Table, Making a Murderer, and Queer Eye, amongst others, on Netflix’s current unscripted slate. — AFP-Relaxnews