Leave BN? Better to donate assets to offset debt, DAP rep tells MCA

Lim Lip Eng suggested MCA help to offset Malaysia’s RM1 trillion debt pile that he attributed in large part to the 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — It is insufficient for MCA to consider quitting the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition to show remorse for its association with those alleged to have “robbed” the country, DAP lawmaker Lim Lip Eng said today.

Instead, the Kepong MP suggested the Chinese-based Opposition party first acknowledge and tender a public apology to Malaysians for their association with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is at the centre of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund embezzlement scandal.

After that, he suggested the party help to offset Malaysia’s RM1 trillion debt pile that he attributed in large part to the scandal.

“To make amends, MCA should donate part of the party’s assets and wealth accumulated during their glorious BN years to Tabung Harapan Malaysia in order to reduce our national huge debt,” Lim, who is also a lawyer, said in a statement.

He added that only through action might MCA’s “stigma” by association be removed.

Yesterday, former MCA vice-president Gan Ping Sieu confirmed that the party’s grassroots have been discussing leaving the coalition they co-founded.

Once the biggest political partnership with 13 parties, BN is now down to just four parties: MCA, Umno, MIC and Gerakan.

The coalition’s four partners in Sarawak which managed to retain control of the Borneo state in the 14th general election announced yesterday that they were leaving to form a new alliance and pledged support to the Pakatan Harapan federal government.