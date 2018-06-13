Perak to boost investments in high technology sector

Sungai Rapat assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin speaks to reporters in Ipoh. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 13 — The Perak state government under the Pakatan Harapan leadership will boost investments in the high technology industry to develop a highly skilled workforce and provide better returns for investors and the state.

State Industries, Investment and Corridor Development Committee Chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said he had received several visits from local and foreign investors who were interested to invest in the sector.

However, he said that the investments should meet the state government’s criteria, which included increasing the government’s revenues and creating job opportunities, especially for the younger generation.

He said there were also investors who were interested in the tourism and health sectors, adding that the state government would consider industries skewed towards the expertise and experience of the youths in the state.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nizar, who is also the State Assemblyman for Sungai Rapat, said the state government aimed to attract investments worth RM9 billion next year.

“We have a target of RM3 billion this year, so the RM9 billion target set for 2019 should not be impossible as the level of interest to invest in Perak has been increasing,” he said.

Mohammad Nizar added that his committee was ready to assist investors by expediting the investment application process to avoid bureaucracy, which might cause them to lose interest and move to another country.

“When the investment process is done quickly, the word will spread and will thus generate interest among investors to invest in the state,” he added. — Bernama