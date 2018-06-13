Johor crown prince gives out Hari Raya supermarket vouchers to the poor

Johor crown prince, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will give out supermarket vouchers to the poor in preparation for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. — Picture courtesy of Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page

JOHOR BARU, June 13 — With Hari Raya Puasa just two days away, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has prepared supermarket vouchers to be given out to the hardcore poor, in conjunction with the celebrations.

In an announcement on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page last night, Tunku Ismail announced that he will award the vouchers to the 500 poorest families in every district in Johor.

“HRH Major General Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Johor awarded supermarket vouchers to 500 poorest families in every district throughout the state in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations,” read the statement.

Johor has a total of 10 districts with a total of more than 3.6 million residents, making it the second most populous state in the country.

The heir to the Johor royal throne, who will turn 34 at the end of this month, had on April 11 spent about RM1 million worth in groceries at the supermarket section of the Aeon Tebrau City Mall in Johor Baru.

Hundreds of people rushed to the supermarket after word spread that the crown prince popularly known as TMJ, was treating “his subjects”.

However, the shopping frenzy left the supermarket section in a mess and had to be closed for clean-up and restocking the next day.