Southern Tigers edge Elephants 2-1 in Kuantan

JDT player Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera Giordano celebrates after scoring a goal during the match against Pahang in Kuantan June 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 13 — Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) edged Pahang 2-1 in their Super League match at the Darul Makmur Stadium here last night.

The result saw them further strengthening their grip at the top of the league with a difference of 11 points against nearest rivals Perak.

The Southern Tigers opened scoring in the 6th minute when Fernando Andrez Marquez nodded home from a free kick taken by Fernando Gaston and the scoreline stood till the break

In the second half, Pahang stepped up their game but it took them till the 84th minute to find the equaliser which was delivered by import player Issey Farran Morgan Nakajima.

However, in the dying minute of regulation play Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera converted a penalty to give JDT three full points after Pahang keeper Mohd Helmi Heliza Elias brought down Ahmad Hazwan Bakri in the box.

JDT are leading the league with 38 points after 15 matches followed by Perak (27 points) and Pahang, Kedah and Terengganu FC I (all sharing 24 points). — Bernama