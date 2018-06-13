Dr M: Malaysia will achieve runaway success

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the latter's official residence in Tokyo June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he holds the view that Malaysia will achieve runaway success following his working visit to Japan.

He said during the visit, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had given him ample time to hear out the problems faced by Malaysia.

“And he gave his assurance that he would do his best to help,” Dr Mahathir said in his official Twitter account @chedetofficial, last night.

The Prime Minister concluded his three-day working visit to Japan yesterday.

It is his first foreign visit since taking office as the seventh Prime Minister of Malaysia after his opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan won the 14th general election on May 9. The win ended six decades of Barisan Nasional rule of the country.

Dr Mahathir was also prime minister of Malaysia from 1981 till 2003. He was with the Barisan Nasional then. — Bernama