Rossignol, Damir Doma team up on collection with urban flavour

Damir Doma has joined forces with Rossignol for a spring/summer 2019 collection. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 13 — French mountain sports brand Rossignol is presenting a major collaboration with fashion designer Damir Doma at the Pitti Uomo international menswear event in Florence, Italy, June 12-15. The collaboration gives rise to a collection for the spring/summer 2019 season combining sportswear, functionality and urban flavours.

Rossignol is complementing its ongoing partnership with Jean-Charles de Castelbajac with a new collaboration with Croatian fashion designer Damir Doma. This joint ready-to-wear apparel collection for men and women is called “Urban Mobility” and is set to land in spring/summer 2019.

The collection will reflect the signature traits of the Rossignol brand, with references to mountain sports and the great outdoors, while also embracing more urban details.

Damir Doma and Rossignol have designed around 60 items, including outdoor pieces, with athleisure inspirations — a major trend in the fashion world — and streetwear references. The collection makes use of technical and innovative materials to create pieces designed for comfort and performance.

The collection includes sweatsuits, T-shirts, windbreakers, hooded sweaters and shorts, and will be available at Rossignol's multibrand retailers, standalone stores, and online at www.rossignol.com. — AFP-Relaxnews