Annuar Musa takes on Hamidin for FAM presidency

MELAKA, June 12 — FA of Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin will be challenged by former Kelantan Football Association president Tan Sri Annuar Musa for the presidency at FAM’s polls.

FAM acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi today confirmed that Annuar’s nomination papers were handed in this morning.

“So now there are two candidates following National Sports Institute chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi withdrawing from contesting the hot seat.

“Both the candidates in contention have the option of withdrawing until before polling is conducted even though they have accepted their nominations,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Yusoff, who is also Melaka United Football Association deputy president, had earlier hosted a breaking of fast for the team’s management and players in Ayer Keroh here. — Bernama