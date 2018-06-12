Mohamed Husein appointed new MAINS chairman

SEREMBAN, June 12 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun today announced the appointment of Datuk Mohamed Husein as the new chairman for the Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS), replacing former mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Aminuddin also announced the appointment of Datuk Abd Aziz Sheikh Kadir as MAINS deputy chairman.

He said their appointments, effective yesterday, had been consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

The appointment is for three years (2018-2021), he told reporters after chairing a meeting with the Negri Sembilan Islamic Affairs department (JHEAINS), MAINS, the Negri Sembilan Syariah Judicial Department, the State Mufti’s Office and the state’s Tithe Centre here today. — Bernama