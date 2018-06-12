Jamal Yunos’ KL charity restaurant ordered to evict premises

Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos at the first branch of the restaurant in Sekinchan. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Restoran NGO Gabungan 1Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Supporters of fugitive Red Shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos are crying foul after a branch of his restaurant along Jalan Pahang here was evicted as it occupies government-owned land.

In a Facebook post, the Restoran Gabungan NGO 1Malaysia page informed its followers they had received the eviction notice from the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office today.

The letter, dated Friday, June 8, stated the restaurant was in violation of Section 425(1) of the National Land Code 1965 as it did not have permission from the authorities. As such the restaurant’s owners are required to demolish all structures on the land and empty the lot by next Monday, June 18.

Failure to comply could result in a RM500,000 fine or no more than five years’ imprisonment, or both. The letter concluded by saying no further appeals would be entertained.

“We are saddened by this. The restaurant has never politicised its existence,” the Facebook page said.

“Anyone can come and enjoy the offerings made ready, regardless of ideology,” it said, adding the ones most affected would be the homeless around KL who frequented the restaurant.

Jamal opened the restaurant in October 2016 as part of his free food programme aimed at feeding the poor and underprivileged. It was his second establishment, having opened the first in his hometown of Sekinchan, Selangor the week before.

Prior to its shutdown, the restaurant operated from Monday to Friday, with patrons queuing up the most from 12.30pm to 2pm or until the 600 daily portions were finished.