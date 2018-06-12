Azalina eyes Umno supreme council seat

In a statement uploaded on her Facebook account, Azalina said that she would ‘be the voice of the grassroots’. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said today announced that she is offering herself for a supreme council seat in Umno’s polls on June 30.

In a statement uploaded on her Facebook account, the former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said that she would “be the voice of the grassroots”.

She said this was necessary to ensure that Umno got back on a sound footing.

Barisan Nasional, of which Umno is the backbone, was defeated by the then Pakatan Harapan Opposition coalition in the 14th general election on May 9 after being in power for six decades. — Bernama