Mercy Malaysia nominated as beneficiary of Aurora Prize recipient

KUALA LUMPUR, 12 June — Mercy Malaysia has been nominated as a beneficiary of a recipient of the 2018 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity for providing critical medical aid to Rohingya communities in Myanmar.

The homegrown non-governmental organisation (NGO) was named by the recipient, Myanmar lawyer and activist Kyaw Hla Aung, after seeing the organisation’s work in Sittwe, Rakhine in the last few years and more recently in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh in providing humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees and displaced people.

President of Mercy Malaysia Datuk Dr Ahmad Perdaus said the grant it would receive will help support the organisation’s work to provide essential relief aid to the underserved Rohingya communities in Myanmar, Bangladesh and Malaysia.

“We are happy and honoured to be Mr Kyaw’s award beneficiary,” he said in a statement.

Founded in 2015, the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity is a global humanitarian award established to recognise modern day heroes and the exceptional impact of their actions have made on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes in the face of adversity.

Kyaw,61, who had worked at the Rakhine State Court for 22 years, gave up his career to fight for the rights of the repressed and stateless Rohingya community in Rakhine, Myanmar. — Bernama