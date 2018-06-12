Labuan ferry tickets to mainland for Aidilfitiri sold out

LABUAN, June 12 — Tickets for ferry services to mainland Sabah from Labuan have been snapped up at the Labuan ferry terminal over the past one month, as Aidilfitri vacation fever gripped holiday-makers this long week-end break.

The demand for the ferry trips from Labuan to Menumbok, Sabah and vice-versa has soared amidst additional trip by ferry operators.

Two ferry operators Labuan Mainland Link Sdn Bhd (LML) and Juta Bonus Sdn Bhd have sold thousands of tickets, ahead of the combined Aidilfitri public holidays and the mid-term school break. — Bernama