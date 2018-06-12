Najib: Contract civil servants’ lot better if BN had won GE14

Datuk Seri Najib Razak greets tithe recipients at a breaking of fast and alms-giving ceremony in Kampung Padang Polo Mosque in Pekan June 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, June 12 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said contract civil servants including Quran and Fardu Ain (personal obligatory knowledge) (KAFA) teachers would enjoy a better fate had the Barisan Nasional (BN) remained as the government.

According to the former prime minister, the BN government did not let go any of the 17,000 contracted civil servants.

Referring to a status he read on Facebook today, Najib claimed that some civil servants regretted giving their votes to Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“A KAFA teacher mentioned that he voted for PH because since his son was born, he faced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bogeyman ... wherever he went, the shopkeepers mentioned the price of goods went up due to GST.

“Suddenly two days after May 9, he got notice of retrenchment despite voting PH... his service was terminated early in Ramadan and his tears flowed when he saw the faces of his two children,” said the Pekan Member of Parliament here today.

Najib said this in his speech at the a Breaking of Fast and Alms Giving Ceremony for 100 tithe recipients at the Kampung Padang Polo Mosque here today. He was accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

He further thanked his voters for making the Pekan seat for achieving the highest BN victory in GE14 despite a drop in the majority of the votes.

He said that as a Member of Parliament given the trust and mandate in the last election, he would continue to honour his responsibilities even though he was now in a different capacity. — Bernama