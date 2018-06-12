Alisson focused on Brazil’s World Cup quest as transfer talk rumbles

Brazil’s Alisson gestures during a press conference at Yug Sport Stadium in Sochi June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

SOCHI, June 12 — Brazil goalkeeper Alisson played down speculation over his club future today as he lives “a boyhood dream” at the World Cup in Russia.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since the start of the season and I don’t want anything to mess it up,” the 25-year-old Roma star told journalists at the Brazil team’s training ground in Sochi.

“I’m focused 100 percent on training here. My representative is dealing with all questions along with Roma.”

Alisson has enjoyed an outstanding season with the Serie A club, helping them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they lost to Liverpool.

It is the Anfield side who have been most heavily linked with an approach for him this close season, as they step up their search for a top-class replacement for Loris Karius.

The German’s blunders cost Liverpool dear in their Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, who have also been linked with an approach for Alisson.

The transfer speculation comes as Alisson and his national team colleagues prepare for their opening game at the World Cup against Switzerland on Sunday.

He is set to start in goal, with coach Tite preferring him to Manchester City’s Ederson.

“We need to be focused and try not to read the news too much, not worry about all the speculation but focus on what is real, although at this moment nothing official has arrived,” Alisson said when asked how he and his Brazil team-mates deal with transfer rumours.

“My focus is here. I have a contract with Roma and I am very happy there in Italian football and in Rome.

“But mainly I am happy here with the national team, living a boyhood dream and working very hard to win the World Cup.” — AFP