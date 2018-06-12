Platinum’s ‘Babylon’s Fall,’ live action ‘The Quiet Man’ among Square Enix E3 reveals

Four characters stand in silhouette in a piece of artwork for ‘Babylon's Fall.’ — Picture courtesy of PlatinumGames / Square Enix

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 — Square Enix’s first E3 showcase in three years delivered four E3 reveals — Babylon’s Fall, The Quiet Man, Just Cause 4 and Captain Spirit — two of which had first been seen at Xbox’s briefing the day before.

The developer of hit action games Nier: Automata, Bayonetta and Vanquish is back with the mysterious Babylon’s Fall for Japanese publisher Square Enix.

Continuing a publisher relationship formed through Nier: Automata, but with one of Platinum’s original ideas as its subject matter, Babylon’s Fall is set thousands of years in the future while embracing quasi-historical, techno-religious themes.

The trailer’s ending scene implies that players will be able to choose from four characters, or possibly even team up in groups of four, as they hack and slash their way to a mighty being whose judgement has fallen against humanity’s failings.

Not much else is known, though Platinum’s resumé implies kinetic, fast-moving action.

Babylon’s Fall has been announced for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2019; given that Nier: Automata launched on the same platforms and has just been announced for Xbox One, the same might hold true for this new project.

Another PS4 and PC reveal, The Quiet Man, appears to be more experimental in nature.

The reveal teaser mixes live-action footage with CGI action sequences, and Square Enix describes it as an “immersive story-driven cinematic action experience, which players can complete in one sitting.”

While Square Enix did not announce studio details, PC version listings on Steam and the publisher’s own webstore have Human Head Studios as its development partner.

The company is best known for iconic 2006 action adventure Prey and an ill-fated sequel, cancelled in 2016. It’s not yet clear whether Human Head is developing The Quiet Man as its own project or converting it for PC on Square Enix’s behalf.

Two other newly revealed games were included in Square Enix’s pre-recorded 30-minute presentation, though both had been debuted in different forms at Xbox’s showcase the previous day.

One was a brief third look at June 26’s The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, a free prequel to narrative adventure “Life is Strange” on PS4, XBO and PC, after Xbox and French developer Dontnod had already unveiled the project.

The other delved deeper into December 2018’s all-action sandbox Just Cause 4, its fictional South American milieu, and some of the extreme weather effects, enemies, equipment and vehicles that players will have to contend with or use to their advantage. — AFP-Relaxnews