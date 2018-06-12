Alessia Cara reveals new single is called ‘Growing Pains’

Alessia Cara, winner of the Best New Artist award poses in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — Shortly after launching a social media game to reveal lyrics from her upcoming single, Grammy-winning artist Alessia Cara has revealed that the track will be called Growing Pains and confirmed the release date of June 15.

In a visual posted to Instagram, Cara can be seen dressed in an oversized suit and tie, with “Growing Pains by Alessia Cara” written in a childlike scrawl.

The reveal follows on from a tease the Canadian singer-songwriter launched on social media, getting fans involved in the reveal of some of the track’s lyrics. A select group of 25 followers were sent snippets of lyrics that they were then asked to share using the hashtag #acjune15th, allowing fans to piece together the lines.

The new single will be the first new music for Cara since her highly successful, Grammy-winning collaboration with Logic, 1-200-273-8255. Her own most recent album, the debut Know-It-All, was released in 2015. — AFP-Relaxnews