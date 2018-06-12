Greece, Macedonia awaiting name deal breakthrough

The monument of King Alexander the Great in the centre of Skopje. Macedonia is closes to a settlement with Greece in a bitter dispute over the right to call itself the Republic of Macedonia. — AFP pic

ATHENS, June 12 — Greece and Macedonia were expecting today a phone conversation between the two nations’ prime ministers that could unblock the 27-year name row between the two countries.

Macedonia’s Zoran Zaev was expected to call his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras to set a meeting for a preliminary agreement.

Yesterday, Tsipras’ office said he had spoken to Zaev and that their talks would be “concluded” in another call today.

At stake is a compromise name that will be acceptable to both countries to end a row dating to Macedonia’s independence in 1991.

After months of renewed discussion, the list of names has narrowed down to “New Macedonia”, “Northern Macedonia” and “Upper Macedonia”.

“Zaev has chosen which of the names he wants,” Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias told Kontra TV today, who has prepared a 20-page draft agreement after repeated talks with his counterpart Nikola Dimitrov.

The deal includes a provision that Macedonia’s language is of Slavic origin, Kotzias said.

“It’s clear that (Macedonia) bears no relation to the ancient (Macedonian) culture... and that their language belongs to the Slavic language,” he said.

A complete deal could take months.

Greece’s parliament will be called to ratify a possible deal after Macedonian lawmakers approve it, and provided that Skopje fulfils preliminary EU and Nato requirements to begin membership talks, Kotzias said.

“Our parliament (approval) will follow internal procedures (in Macedonia). They need these procedures to begin (talks) with the EU and Nato. When this is done, we will need to ratify the deal so it can take effect,” the minister said.

Athens objects to the neighbouring state’s constitutional name, Republic of Macedonia, because Greece fears it may imply territorial ambitions.

Ancient Macedonia was the cradle of Alexander the Great’s empire, a point of pride to Greeks today.

But under the Romans, the province of Macedonia was expanded to include territory in modern-day Greece, Macedonia, Bulgaria and Albania.

The name dispute dates back to 1991, when Skopje declared independence from war-torn Yugoslavia. — AFP