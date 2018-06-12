Duo charged with armed gang robbery in Damansara Jaya

The cordoned-off entrance of Atria Shopping Gallery in Petaling Jaya is seen following an attempted robbery on May 18, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — A lorry driver and an unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with robbing a gold shop at Atria Shopping Gallery, Damansara Jaya, last month during which police shot dead two criminals and injured another.

M. Prem Kumar, 26, lorry driver, and S. Danasilan, 25, unemployed, made the plea after the charge was read out separately before Judge Norshila Kamarudin.

Danasilan, who is unemployed, appeared in the court in a green hospital uniform. He is currently undergoing treatment for injuries believed to be sustained during a shoot-out with the police in the alleged robbery.

Prem Kumar was charged with committing armed gang robbery at Poh Kong gold shop and knew that his friend, Danasilan, was carrying a Colt .45 pistol without a licence.

As for Danasilan, he was charged with the same offence and was armed with a Colt.45 pistol that could have caused injury or death to security guard Amir Beek Roda, 35.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at the Poh Kong gold shop at the Atria Shopping Gallery at 5pm last May 18.

Prem Kumar was charged under Section 9 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and faced an imprisonment of up to 14 years and whipping of not less than six strokes of the cane, if found guilty, while Danasilan was charged under Section 4 of the same Act which provides imprisonment for life and maximum of six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Danasilan also pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960 with having eight rounds of callibre .45 ammunition without a licence at the same place, date and time.

He faced an imprisonment for up to seven years or a maximum fine of RM10, 000, or both, if convicted of the offence.

They were not allowed bail and the court set July 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors V. Suloshani and Abu Arsalnaa Zainal Abidin prosecuted while both accused were represented by counsel A. Sheelan. — Bernama