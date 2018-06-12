Get closer to Putrajaya for people’s sake, Nancy tells Sarawak govt

Nancy said under whatever political circumstances, the people are always the priority. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, June 12 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) Women vice-chief Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said today that Sarawak needs to be closer to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government for the sake of the people and continued development.

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has given us the answer insofar as the federal-state relationship is concerned,” the former federal minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said.

“It will be very awkward to be governed by the federal government and then not be friendly with them while many government agencies in Sarawak are under the federal government.”

Nancy, who is also the Batang Sadong member of parliament, was responding to the formation of GPS by the four state ruling parties — PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) — after they left Barisan Nasional earlier today.

Nancy said under whatever political circumstances, the people are always the priority, adding that Sarawak has to make a pragmatic decision for their sake.

“We want a better Sarawak for Sarawakians and I hope we will always stay united for the sake of our beloved state,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak PH Women chief Voon Shiak Ni said that it is not a smart move for the ruling state parties to leave Barisan and use a new name for the new coalition.

“It would be a more positive and stronger move by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari if he had taken the bold effort to join hands with the PH federal government to lodge reports and get the MACC to investigate his people who have the baggage of fishy files and clean up the state administration of corruption,” she claimed.

She said that cleaning up the state administration of the baggage is what Sarawakians want to see.

Voon said she does not believe that changing the name of a coalition from Barisan to GPS will make any difference if the wrongs are not corrected.