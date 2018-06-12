Girl molested in JB kindergarten

JOHOR BARU, June 12 — A seven-year-old girl was said to have been molested and forced to have oral sex on several occasions at a kindergarten in Taman Desa Tebrau here recently.

It was learnt that the main suspect was believed to be the kindergarten teacher’s young son, whose exact age is still unknown.

An informed police source said the girl had complained to her 43-year-old mother on June 10 that the assailant had on several occasions forced his private parts into her mouth in a locked room in the kindergarten.

“The victim’s mother, who is also a teacher, claimed that her daughter had also complained of the incident to her kindergarten teacher.

“[Yesterday], the mother approached the kindergarten teacher to inform her that she will be lodging a police report following the incident and also claims by her daughter that she was also molested by her son,” said the source to Malay Mail today.

It was understood that the son was believed to have molested the victim by rubbing his genitals against her and also inserting his finger into her private parts.

The source said a report was then lodged by the victim’s mother at the Setia Indah police station that falls under the Johor Baru South police district.

“The girl was then sent for medical check by her parents pending investigations by the district police sexual crimes unit,” said the source.