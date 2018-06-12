Anwar gets Jamal’s ‘endorsement’ as Umno president (VIDEO)

Jamal has yet to be nabbed by authorities after fleeing from Ampang Jaya Specialist Hospital on May 25 during an improvised court proceeding. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — A new video from Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos sees him suggesting that PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim run for Umno’s presidency in the upcoming party elections.

In his latest 104-second video clip, fugitive Jamal was filmed with a poster behind him with Anwar and Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pictured for the top two posts.

“I would also suggest for the upcoming party elections that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim be the candidate for the presidency post, while Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is Umno deputy president,” he said in the recording.

He then pointed towards his vice-president candidates: Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein.

Earlier in the same video, Jamal had pledged his candidacy as Umno Youth chief, saying he would make the wing respectable again should he be elected.

“The struggles Umno are facing now are great, and hopefully by the grace of God, I am elected by the youth, by the grassroots.

“I promise to restore dignity to the youth so we are respected again, for the betterment of the party and future successes,” he said.

This is the latest in Jamal’s string of clips that have been shared via social media and instant messaging apps.

In previous videos, he had, among other claims, said to have been victimised by the authorities and denied being on the run.

Jamal has yet to be nabbed by authorities after fleeing from Ampang Jaya Specialist Hospital on May 25 during an improvised court proceeding.