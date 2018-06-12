Media Prima appoints Nasir as group chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Media Prima Bhd has appointed Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad as group chairman, effective today.

In a statement today, the media group also announced the redesignation of Raja Datuk Zaharaton Raja Zainal Abidin as senior independent non-executive director and the appointment of Mohd Rashid Mohd Yusof as independent non-executive director.

“Mohd Nasir first joined the board on February 26, 2016. He was the senior independent non-executive director and was appointed as interim group chairman on May 21, 2018,” it said.

Media Prima also said it had conducted a thorough appointment process for the group chairman position and believed Mohd Nasir was the most suitable candidate to lead Media Prima forward as it embarked on becoming Malaysia’s leading digital-first commerce and content company.

The former Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd CEO brings with him over 30 years of experience in the areas of finance, accounting and management.

Mohd Nasir succeeds Tan Sri Ismee Ismail, who resigned last month “to focus on other commitments.” — Bernama