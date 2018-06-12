Immigration Dept: 19,000 illegal immigrants nabbed in first five months of 2018

Director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali advised the public to lodge a report should they know on the presence of illegal immigrants. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

NILAI, June 12 — The Immigration Department has arrested 19,000 illegal immigrants of various nationalities in the first five months of this year, said its director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali.

He said they were detained for, among others, not having valid travel documents, abusing either their social visit pass or student visa by working in the country, including at massage parlours and brothels, as well as those who fled from their employers.

“Foreign workers who run away from their employers will be hunted down by the department even if they have valid work permit, if there is a report by the employers concerned,” he told reporters after the handing over of aid contribution to Pertubuhan Kebajikan dan Pendidikan Ar Raudhah Malaysia here today.

Mustafar advised the public to lodge a report should they know on the presence of illegal immigrants.

At the event, Mustafar also handed over donations including cash of RM9,000 and essential food items such as sugar, rice and milk, contributed by the Immigration Department’s staff to Baitul Barokah Ummul Qura, a centre for orphans and the poor which is run by the organisation.

Meanwhile, Baitul Barokah Ummul Qura manager Sitanafirdausiah Abdullah expressed her gratitude for the contributions by the Immigration Department.

She hoped for more people to come forward to help the orphans and the poor at the centre, especially items for children’s needs, such as diapers and milk. — Bernama