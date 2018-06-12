Zuraida: Affordable housing council operational in August

Housewife Sarafina Zainal and her daughter Nur Atiqah Mohd Nissfu check out the model of the apartment they wish to buy at the Sri Kampar, Perak People’s Housing Project (PR1MA), at Oasis, Ara Damansara, May 6, 2017. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — All affordable housing agencies will be placed under the proposed Affordable Housing Council to coordinate housing development especially the People’s Housing Project (PPR).

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the Cabinet paper on the proposed establishment of the council was being prepared and would be submitted to the government early next month.

Among the affordable housing agencies are the 1Malaysia Housing Corporation (PR1MA), Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), 1Malaysia Public Housing Project (PPA1M), 1Malaysia Transit Homes and Federal Territory Affordable Homes (RUMAWIP).

“We hope the council can be set up by early August,” Zuraida told a press conference at her ministry here today.

She said all state executive councillors in charge of housing and the local government authorities (PBT) would be involved in the formation of the Affordable Housing Council.

“The council will ensure housing development will not be focused only in certain areas, in fact matters regarding the price, design and management which became issues previously can be resolved,” she said.

Zuraida said the establishment of the council would also be able to resolve the various housing problems raised by the people.

Meanwhile, Zuraidah said the ministry would empower the Strata Management Tribunal (TPS) by appointing seven more new presidents to increase the existing strength of 23 people.

She also suggested the setting up of a panel of interpreters, involving the public, to enhance the tribunal’s capability as it now only had two interpreters.

“We badly need Tamil and Chinese interpreters to deal with cases, and with the panel, the interpreters will be called upon when the tribunal needs their services, she said. — Bernama