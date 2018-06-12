Malay Mail

Watch Shawn Mendes’ video for ‘Nervous’ (VIDEO)

Published 20 minutes ago on 12 June 2018

Shawn Mendes arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic
LOS ANGELES, June 12 — Shawn Mendes has followed up the vertical video for his track Nervous with a new, widescreen version that finds him singing and playing as an off-screen partner tries to cop a feel.

The video for Nervous follows a few weeks after he released the vertical version of the clip on Spotify, the same day as he dropped his new, self-titled album.

The new video features the same visuals as the previous, black-and-white clip, presented in a more traditional horizontal format and in a full-colour version.

Nervous, in which Mendes sings about the jitters of being in love, was co-written by Julia Michaels, and Mendes previously said he expected the track to be a fan-favorite on the album.

Shawn Mendes: The Album dropped last month and also includes the singles In My Blood, Japan and Where Were You in the Morning. Mendes will be supporting the album with a headlining tour that kicks off next March. — AFP-Relaxnews

