Watch Shawn Mendes’ video for ‘Nervous’ (VIDEO)

Shawn Mendes arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — Shawn Mendes has followed up the vertical video for his track Nervous with a new, widescreen version that finds him singing and playing as an off-screen partner tries to cop a feel.

The video for Nervous follows a few weeks after he released the vertical version of the clip on Spotify, the same day as he dropped his new, self-titled album.

The new video features the same visuals as the previous, black-and-white clip, presented in a more traditional horizontal format and in a full-colour version.

Nervous, in which Mendes sings about the jitters of being in love, was co-written by Julia Michaels, and Mendes previously said he expected the track to be a fan-favorite on the album.

Shawn Mendes: The Album dropped last month and also includes the singles In My Blood, Japan and Where Were You in the Morning. Mendes will be supporting the album with a headlining tour that kicks off next March. — AFP-Relaxnews