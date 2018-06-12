Petronas extends food aid to three more states

First launched in April, ‘Sentuhan Kasih Petronas’ has helped 4,200 families in Kedah, Selangor, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Petronas has extended its monthly food aid to another 1,200 families in Melaka, Johor and Terengganu under the ‘Sentuhan Kasih Petronas’ (A Touch of Love from Petronas) programme.

First launched in April, it has helped 4,200 families in Kedah, Selangor, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak. A total of RM7 million has been allocated for the programme with the aim of improving the lives of communities.

The contributions are administered and distributed by MyKasih Foundation. Recipients use their MyKad to obtain essential food items at partnering supermarkets.

In addition to receiving a monthly contribution of RM80 for a period of one year, deserving families will also get RM240 for Hari Raya preparations.

Petronas senior general manager of group strategic communications, Zahariah (Liza) Abdul Rahman, said, “Following the successful execution of Sentuhan Kasih in April, we are pleased to extend this programme to help ease the burden of families in managing their expenses, especially for those with many children.

“Through this corporate social responsibility effort, we hope to also spread some cheer as they prepare for the upcoming celebration.” — Bernama