50pc highway toll discount on June 13 and 14

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The 50 per cent discount on toll charges on major highways in view of Aidilfitri, as announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently, will take effect from 12.01am on June 13 up to 11.59pm on June 14.

Concessionaire Kumpulan Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd (Litrak) said today the discount would be enjoyed by all classes of vehicles on the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) and the SPRINT Expressway.

Kumpulan Litrak CEO Sazally Saidi said in a statement today that the incentive was expected to benefit almost 1.5 million users of the two highways.

He said that since 2010, Litrak had given toll discounts during festive periods to the tune of RM11.67 million to 13.6 million users of the LDP and RM1.04 million to 5.2 million users of SPRINT.

Litrak also extended Aidilfitri greetings to all Muslims and advised road users to exercise safe driving.

In Kuantan, Anih Berhad said users of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) and East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) would also enjoy the 50 per cent discount.

Its head of asset management, Radzimah Mohd Radzi, said the number of vehicles was expected to rise to between 850,000 and 2.2 million, an increase of up to 70 per cent, during the peak periods of the two days.

She also said that Anih Berhad had increased the number of its 233 toll clerks by 16 per cent to expedite payment at all the company’s toll plazas during the Aidilfitri festive period. Aidilfitri is expected to fall on June 15. — Bernama